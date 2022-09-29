Thursday, September 29, 2022 | Back issues
Courthouse News Service Courthouse News Service

Atheists settle with senator

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An Arkansas federal judge approved the undisclosed settlement between American Atheists, Inc., and Jason Rapert, a Republican Arkansas state senator who the group sued for blocking the group’s criticism of attacks on the LGBTQ community he allegedly posted to social media.

/ September 29, 2022

Read the ruling here.

Read the Top 8

Sign up for the Top 8, a roundup of the day's top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Additional Reads

Loading...