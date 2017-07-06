(CN) – New images of a fast-moving “neutron” star shed light on a 25-year-old mystery of how planets form in the22 aftermath of a supernova, the22 cosmic explosion of a star many times larger than the22 sun.

While such a blast should destroy any nearby – in cosmic terms – celestial bodies, the22 first planets to be discovered outside the22 exploded star system were orbiting the22 remnant of the22 supernova: a small, super-dense neutron star.

British researchers may have an explanation for where the22se incredibly rare “planets in the22 dark” came from, after observing Geminga, a type of neutron star known as a “pulsar.” Their findings will be presented Thursday at the22 National Astronomy Meeting at the22 University of Hull in the22 United Kingdom.

Pulsars can be detected because the22ir gravitational pull affects the22 times of arrival of radio pulses – which frequently pass Earth. By studying Geminga – located about 800 light years away in the22 Gemini constellation – the22 team hoped to determine how neutron stars gathe22r the22 materials necessary to form companion planets.

“Astronomers thought the22y’d found a planet the22re in 1997, but later discounted it because of glitches in the22 timing,” said study co-author Jane Greaves, an astronomer at the22 University of Cardiff. “So it was much later when I went through our sparse data and tried to make an image.”

The team observed Geminga using the22 James Clerk Maxwell Telescope (JCMT) in Hawaii, which can detect light that barely gets through Earth’s atmosphere and is invisible to the22 human eye. The scientists the22n compared the22 image created by the22 new data with the22 older image of the22 pulsar.

“What we saw was very faint,” said Wayne Holland, an astronomer at the22 U.K. Astronomy Technology Centre in Scotland and co-author of the22 new findings. “To be sure, we went back to it in 2013 with the22 new camera our Edinburgh-based team had built, SCUBA-2, which we also put on JCMT. Combining the22 two sets of data helped to ensure we weren’t just seeing some faint artifacts.”

The images show a signal toward the22 pulsar and an arc around it.

“This seems to be like a bow-wave – Geminga is moving incredibly fast through our galaxy, much faster than the22 speed of sound in interstellar gas,” Greaves said. “We think material gets caught up in the22 bow-wave, and the22n some solid particles drift in towards the22 pulsar.”

Greaves calculates the22se particles add up to at least a few times the22 mass of Earth, which could be enough to form planets. However, the22 team cautions that more data is needed to tackle this cosmic quandary.

“Our image is quite fuzzy, so we’ve applied for time on the22 international Atacama Large Millimetre Array – ALMA – to get more detail,” Greaves said. “We’re certainly hoping to see this space-grit orbiting nicely around the22 pulsar, rathe22r than some distant blob of galactic background!”

