Assault weapons ban

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — Gun rights advocates backed by the National Rifle Association sued in southern Illinois federal court over the state's new ban on semiautomatic rifles, claiming the law prohibiting the "ubiquitous" AR-15 and a host of other firearms is "blatantly unconstitutional."

/ January 25, 2023

Click here to read the complaint and here to read the NRA’s press release.

