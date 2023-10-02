Monday, October 2, 2023
Courthouse News Service
Free Litigation Reports Find Judicial Opinions
Monday, October 2, 2023 | Back issues
Courthouse News Service Courthouse News Service

Assault rifle marketing suit

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A woman critically injured when a gunman opened fire on schoolchildren and parents in a sniper-style attack at the Edmund Burke School in Washington, D.C., is suing several assault rifle, accessories and ammunition manufacturers over their sales and marketing practices.

/ October 2, 2023
Three variations of the AR-15 assault rifle are displayed at the California Department of Justice in Sacramento on Aug. 15, 2012. (Rich Pedroncelli/AP)

Read the complaint here.

Categories / Briefs, Consumers

Read the Top 8

Sign up for the Top 8, a roundup of the day's top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Additional Reads

Loading...