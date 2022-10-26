Assault by Taser?

Read the ruling here.
ST. LOUIS — The Eighth Circuit reinstated the civil rights claims brought by a resident of Lake Norden, South Dakota, against its former police chief, who has since been disqualified from serving in law enforcement and who allegedly tried to kill the self-representing resident with a stun gun during a traffic stop in retaliation for suing the former chief in state court over a prior traffic stop. The resident has plausibly argued the city and its mayor stand by the former chief’s behavior.
Read the ruling here.
