Fifth Circuit revives asbestos claims

NEW ORLEANS — The Fifth Circuit reversed a lower court’s summary judgment order in favor of a shipyard that was sued by a mesothelioma-diagnosed employee who says he was negligently exposed to asbestos while working on U.S. Navy ships. His exposure occurred in 1969, and his claims are not preempted by the version of the federal Longshore and Harbor Workers’ Compensation Act in place at the time.

