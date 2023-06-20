Tuesday, June 20, 2023
Courthouse News Service
Get Litigation Reports Find Judicial Opinions
Tuesday, June 20, 2023 | Back issues
Courthouse News Service Courthouse News Service

Asbestos exposure

CHICAGO — The Seventh Circuit reversed the lower court’s finding in favor of a pyrometric cone manufacturer, finding it in fact did owe a duty of care to its customers, such as the ceramicist who sued after developing mesothelioma as a result of exposure to asbestos contained in the cones’ packaging material.

/ June 20, 2023

Read the ruling here.

Categories:Appeals, Briefs, Consumers, Personal Injury

Read the Top 8

Sign up for the Top 8, a roundup of the day's top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Additional Reads

Loading...