As Trump faces historic indictment, experts pour cold water on GOP claims of government ‘weaponization’

Ilya Somin, a constitutional law professor at George Mason University’s Antonin Scalia Law School, concurred.

“It’s very hard to argue that [President Biden] has simply used the special counsel system as a partisan weapon, given that a special counsel has been appointed to investigate Biden himself,” said Somin in a Friday interview.

The Justice Department in January appointed former U.S. Attorney for the District of Maryland Robert Hur, a Trump appointee, to investigate President Biden in connection with a separate trove of classified documents found at the president’s Wilmington, Delaware home. The White House has said that Biden’s situation differs from Trump’s — arguing that the president surrendered the documents when found and that he voluntarily allowed a search of his home, whereas meddling from the Trump team forced the FBI to serve a warrant at his Florida resort.

“This is not Joe Biden,” said Tobias in an interview Friday, “who seems to be in striking contrast to what Trump did. People need to keep that contrast in mind.”

Beyond the dueling bipartisan investigations, Somin contended that the severity of Trump’s alleged conduct — taking classified documents from the White House and misleading the authorities — was sufficiently severe to justify both the special counsel investigation and the resulting charges.

Under the current special counsel system, there will always be the temptation for presidents to abuse independent investigators to achieve political ends, Somin said. In fact, he pointed out a Trump administration probe into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election led by independent counsel John Durham that he said “may have been for at least somewhat political reasons.”

Durham’s report, which published in May, was highly critical of the FBI’s investigation of connections between Moscow and the Trump campaign under then-President Barack Obama.

Despite those results, however, the Biden administration allowed the Durham inquiry to run its course, Somin said, even though the White House had the authority to put a stop to it. “I think the Biden administration has, at least so far, not been abusive [of the special counsel],” he said.

The Department of Justice is the agency tasked with appointing special counsels under regulations approved by Clinton-era Attorney General Janet Reno in 1999. Before that, a provision in the 1978 Ethics in Government Act, also known as the Independent Counsel Act, had established formal rules for standing up an independent investigator. The law was a response to the Watergate scandal, during which the embattled President Richard Nixon fired the special counsel investigating his involvement, despite both then-Attorney General Elliot Richardson and his deputy resigning in protest over the order.

The special counsel standards laid out in the Ethics in Government Act expired before the turn of the century and were replaced by procedural regulations promulgated by Attorney General Reno. There is currently no federal law governing the appointment of a special counsel.

According to DOJ regulations, the attorney general is responsible for setting the investigator’s jurisdiction and selecting an individual that they believe can conduct an impartial investigation. Both the president and the attorney general have the authority to fire the special counsel.

However, Tobias noted that the independent investigator is usually not beholden to the whims of the executive branch. “Historically, the notion has been that the [special counsel] doesn’t serve at the pleasure of the attorney general or the president,” he said.

The Justice Department has conducted several investigations using a special counsel since the regulations shifted in 1999. The first use came that same year, when former Attorney General Reno used independent counsel to investigate the FBI for its role in an ill-fated siege against the Branch Davidians cult in Waco, Texas.

A special counsel was utilized again in 2003 under the Bush administration, as the DOJ investigated the outing of a covert CIA officer by a Washington Post columnist. In 2017, Robert Mueller was appointed as special counsel to look into Russian interference in the 2016 election, prior to Durham.

Following news of his indictment, Trump blasted the Biden administration for charging him in what he referred to as “the Boxes Hoax.” The former president again attempted to equate the DOJ’s Mar-a-Lago investigation to the separate probe into President Biden.

“I never thought it possible that such a thing could happen to a former President of the United States, who received far more votes than any sitting President in the History of our Country,” Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social. “I AM AN INNOCENT MAN!”

Trump has been summoned by authorities appear at the U.S. federal courthouse in Miami Tuesday afternoon, he said.

Tobias, meanwhile, commended Smith’s work in the Mar-a-Lago investigation.

“Jack Smith has done what he was charged with doing,” Tobias said, “and did it in the most professional way possible, with really great skill and finesse, and has a team of really high-quality people who have done what was needed to be done and what they were asked to do.”

According to Somin, the special counsel, while not perfect, is the best tool the government has right now for holding its leaders accountable.

“There’s an inherent problem in administrations investigating high-ranking officials within their own orbit — especially the president himself — and also with them investigating prominent political opponents,” Somin said. “But we also can’t simply say that the president should never be investigated, or that prominent politicians or presidential candidates will never be investigated or charged, because sometimes they do commit crimes or do things that at least deserve investigation.”

Whether or not there is a better way for the government to self-investigate, the special counsel system works well enough, Somin added. “For some 50 years since Watergate, people have been trying to think of new ways to do it, but every way they’ve come up with has either been a political non-starter, or in the case of the Independent Counsel Act, both Democrats and Republicans ultimately became dissatisfied with.”