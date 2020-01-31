As GOP Closes Ranks, Witness Issue Still Sparks Protracted Debate

WASHINGTON (CN) — Hurtling President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial toward its anticlimactic close, House Democrats and the president’s defense team faced off for a last round of debate Friday over the Senate’s refusal to summon witnesses.

The possibility of Democrats securing enough votes for a new-witness motion had been the only remaining question before proceedings resumed this afternoon.

On the heels of a similar announcement Thursday evening from Republican Senator Lamar Alexander, however, Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski revealed she would not support the call for new witnesses to cure what she described as defects in the articles against Trump.

With the announcements all but assuring the motion will fail, lawmakers nevertheless began what will be a four-hour debate on the issue of witnesses. A vote of acquittal is expected to follow, though exactly when remains unclear.

Lead House manager Adam Schiff began a seemingly futile debate this afternoon by referencing a New York Times report released earlier in the day about the unreleased memoir of former national security adviser John Bolton.

According to a copy of Bolton’s manuscript that the Times reviewed, Bolton says President Donald Trump tied investigations into former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden, to a hold on $391 million in military assistance to Ukraine.

Trump also reportedly asked Bolton to help arrange a meeting between the new president of Ukraine and Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s personal attorney.

Democrats spent their time before the Senate on Friday afternoon imploring lawmakers to heed their call for witnesses.

“So here you have the president saying, ‘John Bolton is not telling the truth,’” Schiff said. “Let’s find out. Let’s put John Bolton under oath. Let’s find out who’s telling the truth. A trial is supposed to be a quest for the truth. Let’s not fear what we will learn.”

Trying to assuage Republicans concerned about locking up the chamber in an interminable impeachment trial, House managers argued the Senate could break from trial for a week while deposing witnesses, during which time the chamber would be able to conduct its usual business.

Ahead of Friday’s debate, as lawmakers clamored past waiting press to the Senate chamber, Senator Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., could be observed rapidly talking on a cellphone. A Democrat in a state that overwhelmingly backed Trump in the 2016 election, Manchin is one of few Democrats who could cross party lines and vote to acquit Trump.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer could be seen passing a note to the swing Senator through a page — neither lawmaker reacted on the Senate floor.

Though earlier last week he admitted feeling sick, Senator Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., was not one of the senators filing onto the floor early Friday morning. Graham has been absent in the Senate chamber at the start of most proceedings.

Continuing an apparent theme among House managers, Representative Val Demings also led her argument with the latest Bolton bombshell from the Times. Demings said between what the House gathered and the Times’ reporting, the evidence to convict Trump is overwhelming. Demings said Senate vindication will only embolden the president’s misconduct.

“It’s direct, it’s corroborated by multiple sources, and it proves that the president committed grave, impeachable offenses to cheat in the next election,” Demings said, sighing heavily. “The evidence confirms that if left in office, President Trump will continue to harm our, America’s, national security.”

As Demings orated from the Senate well, Senator Susan Collins — one of a few Republican senators who remained mum on how they would vote on witnesses until Thursday night — could be seen diligently writing notes and smiling at the House manager. As Demings repeated three times, “Is this a fair trial?” Collins stopped writing to listen.