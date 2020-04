NEW YORK — A federal court in New York dismissed racketeering claims brought by a Spanish art collector who lost two valuable paintings he owned – including a Picasso — after consigning them to an art gallery. The collector, who claims the gallery owner — who was convicted of fraud — and other parties engaged in a pattern of selling art they had no legal right to sell, failed to plead his RICO claims but may pursue some of his state-law fraud, conversion and replevin claims.

