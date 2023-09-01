Friday, September 1, 2023
Armored vehicle FOIA

MANHATTAN — A federal court in New York denied a law firm’s FOIA suit seeking to compel the military to release photos or text descriptions of vehicles damaged by IEDs in Iraq. The military reasonably withheld the documents because public disclosure could expose the vulnerabilities of U.S. armored vehicles, even if the info is more than 10 years old.

