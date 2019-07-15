Armed Man Attacks Immigration Prison, Dies

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — An armed man threw devices at an immigration jail in Tacoma on Saturday and died after police responded and opened fire.

Willem Van Spronsen, 69, was found dead Saturday after four police officers arrived and opened fire. A protest against the Trump administration’s immigration policies, and the prison, run by the profit-seeking GEO Group, was held earlier Saturday.

Demonstrators returned Sunday to the Tacoma Northwest Detention Center, protesting the jail and Immigration and Customs Enforcement roundups that were supposed to begin Sunday. About 100 people gathered outside the center, KOMO-TV reported.

The jail holds immigrants pending deportation proceedings. It also has held seeking parents separated from their children under President Trump’s “zero tolerance” policy.

GEO Group, one of the nation’s largest private prison companies, said in a statement it was aware of a “community gathering” Sunday.

“We respect every individual’s right to use their voice and express their opinions,” the group said.

Bullet holes riddled the scene Sunday, The Tacoma News Tribune reported. Police searched Van Spronsen’s Vashon Island home, the newspaper reported.

Van Spronsen’s friend, Deb Bartley, told The Seattle Times she thinks he wanted to provoke a fatal conflict. She described him as an anarchist and anti-fascist.

“He was ready to end it,” Bartley said. “I think this was a suicide. But then he was able to kind of do it in a way that spoke to his political beliefs. I know he went down there knowing he was going to die.”

Van Spronsen was accused of assaulting a police officer during a protest outside the detention center in 2018, The News Tribune reported. According to court documents, he lunged at the officer and wrapped his arms around the officer’s neck and shoulders, as the officer was trying to detain a 17-year-old protester on June 26, 2018.

According to court documents, police handcuffed Van Spronsen and found that he had a collapsible baton and a folding knife in his pocket. Van Spronsen pleaded guilty to obstructing police, and he was given a deferred sentence in October, The News Tribune reported.

Van Spronsen had worked as a self-employed carpenter and contractor, according to court documents. He was also a folk singer, playing shows on Vashon Island and around the Seattle area, The Times reported.