Arkansas woman wins $2.5M in suit over vaginal mesh scheme

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A federal judge in Arkansas awarded $2.5 million to the woman who sued a law firm and surgery center that allegedly frightened her into undergoing a potentially needless operation to remove a transvaginal mesh implant as part of a fraudulent scheme to sue manufacturer Boston Scientific. She won by default judgment.

/ February 16, 2023

Read the ruling here.

Read the first amended complaint here.

