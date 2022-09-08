Thursday, September 8, 2022 | Back issues
Courthouse News Service Courthouse News Service

Arkansas elections law

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — An Arkansas federal judge amended the court’s previous order that overturned an Arkansas law limiting voter assistants to assisting a maximum of six voters at the polls, a regulation preempted by the Voting Rights Act. The state requested clarification of the order’s conclusion.

/ September 8, 2022

Read the ruling here.

Read the Top 8

Sign up for the Top 8, a roundup of the day's top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Additional Reads

Loading...