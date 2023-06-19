Arizona Beverages can’t dodge accusations of misleading marketing for ‘all natural’ drinks

A judge allowed most class action claims to proceed against Arizona Beverages over advertising for its flavored tea and juice drinks.

OAKLAND, Calif. (CN) — Arizona Beverages must face some claims in a class action accusing the company of misleading marketing, after a judge found it is plausible that advertising tricked consumers into thinking its drinks did not contain artificial ingredients.

U.S. District Judge Jeffrey White said he will allow some class claims to continue against Arizona Beverages USA in a lawsuit accusing the company of misleadingly marketing drink products as being all natural. The beverage company is known for its flavored tea and juice cocktail drinks, and is owned by Hornell Brewing Co. Inc.

In a 12-page ruling released Friday, the judge said that because some Arizona products contain ingredients like high fructose corn syrup and added colorings – none of those being naturally occurring ingredients – it is plausible that consumers were tricked by Arizona’s “100% all natural” marketing promises.

In April, Arizona moved to dismiss lead plaintiff Thomas Iglesias’ first amended complaint. Iglesias said he relied on the company’s claim on its products that they are “100% natural” to purchase a beverage, before discovering that they may contain added coloring, ascorbic acid, high fructose corn syrup and other additives.

Iglesias said he would not have purchased the drink if he had known the “natural” representations were false. He is claiming violations of three California laws – the Consumers Legal Remedies Act, False Advertising Law and Unfair Competition Law – plus breach of express warranty and unjust enrichment.

In a blow to Arizona, White said in his ruling that “courts in this district have long rejected the idea that unfair competition claims based on ‘natural’ type labels are expressly preempted by FDA regulations.”

The judge said that Arizona relied on “displaced” case examples. In the 2011 case Ries v. Hornell Brewing Co., where plaintiffs also claimed that some products were falsely labeled with names referring to fruit they did not contain, the court decided the fruit name claims were preempted.

White noted the Ries ruling still rejected the defendants’ preemption argument with regard to the “all natural” claim, and denied Arizona’s motion to dismiss on this basis.

On the claims based on a reasonable consumer standard, White said that Iglesias reasonably claimed the product representations were false since they did contain artificial ingredients. Therefore, he can establish that a reasonable consumer could conclude that a beverage labeled as “all natural” should not include those unnatural components.

“Numerous courts in the Ninth Circuit have found it plausible that a reasonable consumer could understand similar ‘natural’ label claims, including ‘100% natural,’ ‘natural,’ and ‘naturally-sourced,’ to mean that a product does not contain any non-natural ingredients,” the ruling states.

The judge also denied Arizona’s motion to dismiss the claims regarding its diet tea and pineapple fruit juice cocktail. Although those products contain ingredients others do not, the claimed drink products all share some common ingredients, White noted.

However, White granted Arizona’s motion to dismiss claims for equitable relief and equitable restitution, with leave for Iglesias to amend those claims. Iglesias’ claims for unjust enrichment and punitive damages were among others that did not survive.

“Should plaintiff choose to amend the allegations regarding equitable relief and the adequacy of his remedy at law, the court grants plaintiff until July 17 to file a second amended complaint,” White said.

Attorneys for both parties did not respond to requests for comment before press time.