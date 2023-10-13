Arizona Beverages can’t move a California misleading marketing class action to Missouri

A federal judge said he will not transfer a California class action to Missouri, calling it "unjust" to possibly deprive the plaintiff of the chance for relief.

OAKLAND, Calif. (CN) — A misleading marketing class action against Arizona Beverages must remain in California, a federal judged ruled Friday, even as the popular drink company seeks judgment on similar claims in Missouri's federal court.

U.S. District Judge Jeffrey White denied Arizona Beverages' attempt to dismiss the amended claims against it and either stay the case or move it to the Eastern District of Missouri, in part based on the fact that pleadings in a similar lawsuit in Missouri are closed.

Arizona faces claims that it misleadingly markets its drink products as being all natural. The beverage company is known for its flavored tea and juice cocktail drinks, and is owned by Hornell Brewing Co. Inc.

Plaintiff Thomas Iglesias said he relied on the company’s claim on its products that they are “100% natural” to purchase a beverage, before discovering that they may contain added coloring, ascorbic acid, high fructose corn syrup and other additives.

Arizona pointed out litigation in Missouri where a plaintiff filed similar claims against Hornell Brewing Co., Inc. in April 2022, before Iglesias filed his claims in December 2022. The company noted that Iglesias changed his complaint after learning that Hornell was not responsible for the sale and manufacture of the beverages with disputed labels.

Both plaintiffs in the separate litigations purchased Arizona’s Mucho Mango Fruit Juice Cocktail. Arizona said that because it is a defendant in the Missouri litigation, the action before White should be dismissed, stayed or transferred to the Eastern District of Missouri under the first-to-file rule.

The first-to-file rule allows a district court to transfer, stay or dismiss an action if a similar complaint has previously been filed in another federal court. Iglesias argued that there was no overlap between the cases because California, where he lives, is excluded from the Missouri “Consumer Protection States Class” and the “Missouri Subclass,” and he only sought to certify a California class. But Arizona argued that Iglesias ignored the Missouri litigation’s request for certifying a nationwide class.

White said in his 10-page ruling Friday that he thinks both cases’ allegations and legal theories are essentially the same, but there are no pending claims for relief on behalf of California consumers in the Missouri litigation. The latter case’s pleadings are closed and because Arizona has filed a motion for judgment, the judge said it is unlikely that an additional amendment to expand claims on behalf of the putative “Nationwide Class” is forthcoming.

“Should the court grant defendant’s motion to dismiss, plaintiff and the putative class in the instant action may well be prevented from obtaining any relief without adequate opportunity to litigate their claims,” White wrote.

White, a George W. Bush appointee, added that there are no appropriate venues in Missouri to transfer the California litigation into.

“The court is mindful that its decision may create increased litigation costs for defendant or open the door to conflicting rulings with a sister court,” White said. “However, because transfer is not available, application of the first-to-file rule to stay or dismiss the action would deprive plaintiff of his opportunity to obtain relief. Such a result would be unjust.”

Attorneys for Arizona did not respond to a request for comment before press time.

Ryan Clarkson, representing the plaintiff, said in an email: "The court’s refusal to stay or transfer this case to Missouri will ensure Californians are not deprived of their consumer protection right to hold Arizona Beverages accountable for falsely advertising their products as ‘All Natural’ when in fact they’re packed with artificial and synthetic ingredients.”

The judge previously threw out Arizona’s attempt to dismiss the class action, saying that he found it plausible that its advertising may have tricked consumers into thinking its drinks did not contain artificial ingredients.