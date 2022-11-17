Thursday, November 17, 2022 | Back issues
Are corpses ‘cargo?’

MANHATTAN — The Second Circuit affirmed a lower court ruling that the Montreal Convention, a treaty concerning airlines’ liability, dictates dismissal of a family’s lawsuit against Pakistan International Airlines, which allegedly failed to deliver a body to Pakistan from Queens for burial. They did not successfully argue that human remains are not “cargo” under the convention, which preempts state claims arising from delayed cargo.

/ November 17, 2022

Read the ruling here.

