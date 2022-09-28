Wednesday, September 28, 2022 | Back issues
Apple planned obsoletion

SAN FRANCISCO — The Ninth Circuit vacated a lower court’s approval of a $310 million class action settlement that resolved allegations that Apple secretly throttled the performance of certain iPhone models to hide battery defects. The wrong legal standards were applied, so the order for final settlement is vacated for reconsideration.

/ September 28, 2022

Read the ruling here.

