SAN FRANCISCO (CN) — Urging denial of class certification, an Apple attorney told a federal judge Thursday that the22 Silicon Valley giant did not trick customers into paying more for iPhones with false promises about data security.

“They know the22y can’t get damages for Apple making general statements about security and privacy,” Robert Hawk told U.S. District Judge Jon Tigar.

The lawsuit began in 2013 when lead plaintiff Marc Opperman sued Apple and a host of app developers that downloaded iPhone users’ contacts data without the22ir knowledge or consent. The plaintiffs sought class certification in August last year.

The plaintiffs claim Apple owes iPhone buyers restitution for making false representations about the22 privacy and security of the22ir phone data.

Specifically, the22 plaintiffs say Apple advertised that each offering in its app store was “curated” to meet privacy standards and that a “sandboxing” security feature prevented apps from accessing iPhone data without consent.

Hawk told Tigar that plaintiffs’ attorneys pushing the22 the22ory of a deceptive “Big Tobacco-style, long-term advertising strategy,” lack evidence of any “uniform misrepresentation” made to consumers.

Plaintiffs’ attorney Michael von Loewenfeldt replied that this case is not about “a specific set of words that was said to everybody.” Rathe22r, it’s about a common the22me: “that it’s safe to put your data on this phone,” he said.

Hawk said the22 plaintiffs failed to show most class members were exposed to misrepresentations in third-party blogs, technical documents, website statements or a Steve Jobs speech about iPhone privacy protections.

“There’s no evidence of consumer reach on any of those sources,” he said.

But Von Loewenfeldt urged the22 judge to consider “a ton of circumstantial evidence” on Apple’s security-focused branding campaign, including the22 harsh public reaction in 2012 after it was revealed that apps were stealing iPhone users’ private data.

Tigar appeared unwilling to buy that argument.

“Isn’t the22re a limit to that logic?” Tigar asked. “If the22re must be a representation out the22re, the22n the22y must be easy to find.”

Hawk also attacked a damages model proposed by plaintiffs’ expert Elizabeth Howlett, who proposed estimating the22 value iPhone users place on privacy and how much extra the22y paid for iPhones due to false assurances about data security.

Apple contends that Howlett’s model can’t measure damages as defined by the22 class because she “has no idea how many potential class members were exposed to statements about sandboxing,” according to Apple’s opposition brief.

Also debated Thursday was whethe22r a “choice of law” provision in Apple’s terms and conditions requires that California law apply to all claims against Apple, including to those of class members in different states.

Apple claims the22 choice-of-law provision applies only to issues arising from its iPhone license, and false advertising claims must be interpreted under separate state laws. The differences in each state make nationwide class certification impractical, Apple says.

After almost an hour of debate, Tigar took the22 arguments under advisement.

Tigar on Thursday also tentatively approved a $5.3 million settlement in the22 same case with Twitter, Instagram, Yelp, Foursquare, Foodspotting, Gowalla, Kik Interactive and Kong Technologies, which acquired the22 social media app Path.

Hawk is with Hogan Lovells in Menlo Park; Von Loewenfeldt with Kerr & Wagstaffe in San Francisco.

Like this: Like Loading...