Appellate Court Finds Amazon Can Be Held Liable for Defective Products

The giant commercial marketplace can be sued over defective products from third-party sellers.

(CN) — As the world’s largest commercial “river,” Amazon.com can be sued when customers sustain injuries from defective products sold by third parties on its website, a state appellate panel has ruled.

“The Amazon is the world’s largest river. Amazon.com supposedly chose its trademark because it aimed to create the world’s largest river of commerce. Amazon.com can control what it created,” Justice John Shepard Wiley Jr. wrote in a concurring opinion from the Second Appellate District panel Monday.

“Once Amazon is convinced it will be holding the bag on these accidents, this motivation will prompt it to engineer effective ways to minimize these accident costs.”

He concluded: “This case is easy. Amazon is well situated to take cost-effective measures to minimize the social costs of accidents.”

The dispute centers on a lawsuit filed by Kisha Loomis, who purchased a $370 hoverboard on Amazon in 2015 as a Christmas gift for her son. She sustained burns to her hands and feet trying to extinguish a fire started after her son plugged the device in to charge it.

Amazon collected a $39.99 subscription fee from manufacturer TurnUpUp, and a 15% referral fee totaling $55.50 from Loomis’ purchase. Amazon collected around $110,000 in fees from roughly $736,000 worth of hoverboards TurnUpUp sold on Amazon from September through December 2015, before Amazon’s own investigation of fire or smoke incidents triggered by defective hoverboards caused it to pull the product from its marketplace.

The e-retail giant also handled all product advertising, payment processing, and communication between Loomis and the manufacturer, which was not allowed to speak with her directly.

The panel cited these facts in rejecting Amazon’s argument that it functions merely as an “an online mall” that carries no responsibility for product defects.

“Owners of malls typically do not serve as conduits for payment and communication in each transaction between a buyer and a seller,” Judge Sam Ohta, a Los Angeles County Superior Court judge who sat on the appellate panel in the case, wrote in the majority opinion.

Ohta also noted that when it comes to consumers looking for compensation for their injuries, “Amazon may be the only member of the distribution chain reasonably available for an injured consumer to recover damages.”

Acting Presiding Justice Maria Stratton rounded out the panel.

In overturning a judgment by a lower court judge in favor of Amazon, the panel looked to the Fourth Appellate District’s ruling in Bolger v. Amazon, where a woman was burned when a battery she bought on the site for her laptop suddenly exploded.

The panel in that case found Amazon could be held strictly liable under California law for the woman’s injuries since the company acts as a “direct link” between buyers and third-party sellers.

Amazon declined comment, citing pending litigation. But a spokesperson noted in an email that “Amazon invests heavily in the safety and authenticity of all products offered in our store including proactively vetting sellers and products before being listed, and continuously monitoring our store for signals of a concern.”

The company also said it backed Assembly Bill 3262, a proposed law that would have imposed strict liability for defective products on all online marketplaces. It died in the state Senate last year, but its lead sponsor, Assembly member Mark Stone, D-Santa Cruz, has since introduced similar legislation.

Loomis’ attorney, Christopher Dolan of the Dolan Firm, did not return an email seeking comment Tuesday.