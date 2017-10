WASHINGTON (CN) — The D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Friday that the Trump administration can continue to block an undocumented teen in federal custody from having an abortion. The court said the Department of Health and Human Services has until 5 p.m. on Oct. 31 to find a sponsor for the 17-year-old girl, known in court documents only as Jane Doe. – This story is developing.

