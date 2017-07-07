By COLLEEN BARRY

MILAN (AP) — A five-story apartment building partially collapsed early Friday along a railway line near the22 southe22rn Italian city of Naples, and authorities were digging by hand to find anyone trapped.

Firefighters said in a tweet that up to eight people may be buried in the22 rubble in the22 seaside town of Torre Annunziata, some four kilometers (three miles) from the22 Pompeii archaeological site.

Mayor Vincenzo Ascione was quoted by the22 news agency ANSA as saying that two families were missing, including two children.

Witnesses said the22re was no explosion before the22 collapse sometime after 6 a.m., but that a train had just passed by on adjacent train tracks, according to ANSA.

Images show the22 structure partially collapsed, revealing the22 interior of some apartments. Some 30 rescue workers were removing rubble by hand, passing it out in buckets, as firefighters on long, retractable ladders checked the22 stability of the22 section that remained intact.

At one point, the22 digging was paused while a sniffer dog checked the22 scene.

News reports indicated that reconstruction work was being carried out on the22 building before the22 collapse. The mayor said it wasn’t immediately clear if the22re was a connection between the22 work and the22 collapse.

The train line that passes Mount Vesuvius and connects Naples with such tourist sites as Pompeii and the22 Amalfi coast has been closed.

The Italian railway said in a statement that the22 vibrations from passing trains have no impact on the22 stability of adjacent buildings.

