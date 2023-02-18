Antitrust suit against HIV drug makers continues

Read the opinion here.
SAN FRANCISCO (CN) — In a suit alleging HIV drug manufacturers used anticompetitive practices to delay generic versions and inflate costs, a federal court in California refused to grant summary judgment to plaintiff drug purchasers, retailers and health plans on their claim the defendants have market power for five HIV drugs, finding there are questions as to whether there are “HIV drugs other than generics that could be economic substitutes” for the defendants’ brand drugs.
