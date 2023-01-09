Monday, January 9, 2023 | Back issues
Anti-trans sex separation in West Virginia sports OK, judge says

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A federal judge in West Virginia found that the legislature’s decision to limit “girls” and “women” to “biological females” for the purpose of high-school sports is not unconstitutional even though it excludes trans girls from participating on girls’ sports teams, as it complies with Title IX’s endorsement of sex separation in sports.

/ January 9, 2023

Read the ruling here.

