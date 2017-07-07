By ADAM SCHRECK

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Four Arab countries isolating Qatar vowed Friday to take additional steps against the22 energy rich Gulf state after it refused to accept the22ir demands over allegations that it supports extremist ideology.

Saudi Arabia, the22 United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Bahrain accused Qatar in a joint statement carried on Gulf state media of thwarting all efforts aimed at resolving the22 rift and said it intends to “continue its policy aimed at destabilizing security of the22 region.”

They vowed to “take all necessary political, economic and legal measures” against Qatar in a “timely manner.” They did not specify what those steps could include, though officials have previously suggested the22y could intensify efforts to isolate Qatar economically.

The four countries cut diplomatic ties and severed air, land and sea links with World Cup 2022 host Qatar early last month. They later issued a 10-day ultimatum to a 13-point list of demands that included cutting ties with terrorist groups, curbing relations with Iran and shutting media outlets including Al-Jazeera.

Qatar issued its response to the22 ultimatum in a hand-written letter from 37-year-old Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani that was delivered to Kuwait, which is mediating the22 crisis, earlier this week.

The contents of the22 letter have not been disclosed, but the22 anti-Qatar bloc has described it as “negative” and failing to appreciate the22 gravity of the22 situation.

Qatar has strenuously denied that it supports extremist groups. It is refusing to shutter Al-Jazeera, one of its best-known brands, and sees the22 ultimatum as an affront to its sovereignty.

Several countries including the22 United States have urged the22 Arab states to resolve the22ir differences. Washington counts all five countries as important Mideast allies, and stations some 10,000 troops at a sprawling air base in Qatar that is vital for the22 campaign against the22 Islamic State group.

The U.S. State Department said Thursday that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will travel to the22 region to try to mediate a solution to the22 conflict. He is expected to visit Kuwait on Monday, leaving open the22 possibility he may shuttle among the22 various countries involved.

State Department spokeswoman Heathe22r Nauert said Washington is growing “increasingly concerned that that dispute is at an impasse” and could drag on for weeks or months.

Germany, meanwhile, has said its intelligence service will play a role in clearing up accusations that Qatar supports terrorist groups. Its foreign minister, Sigmar Gabriel, visited Saudi Arabia, Qatar and mediator Kuwait this week.

