MEMPHIS, Tenn. – An anti-abortion protester is entitled to an injunction allowing him to to stand near the entrance of a Planned Parenthood clinic in Memphis, Tennessee, and spread his “message,” the Sixth Circuit ruled. The court found that the street connected to the abortion clinic’s parking lot is privately owned, but it “has all the trappings of a public street” and can be considered a public forum protected under the First Amendment.

