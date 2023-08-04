Friday, August 4, 2023
Courthouse News Service
Get Litigation Reports Find Judicial Opinions
Friday, August 4, 2023 | Back issues
Courthouse News Service Courthouse News Service

Anti-abortion ‘counseling’

MANHATTAN — The Second Circuit reversed a lower court’s dismissal of a lawsuit brought by a man who performed “sidewalk counseling” outside of a Rochester Planned Parenthood that had secured an injunction blocking anti-abortion activities from certain parties in 2005. This man was not among the banned parties in that order.

/ August 4, 2023

Read the ruling here.

Categories:Appeals, Briefs, Civil Rights, Health

Read the Top 8

Sign up for the Top 8, a roundup of the day's top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Additional Reads

Loading...