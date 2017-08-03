Anthony Scaramucci to Hold Online Event Friday

WASHINGTON (CN) – Ousted White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci will host an online event Friday to address President Trump’s base of supporters and presumably offer his own gloss on leaving the White House.

Details about exactly when the event will air had not been announced as of Thursday morning. The planning of the event was first reported by CNN.

Scaramucci said former Fox News co-president Bill Shine will help him host the event, which will be broadcast across several live Internet platforms.

The president’s new chief of staff, John Kelly, fired Scaramucci just 11 days into his stint serving the Trump administration, and just days after The New Yorker published his profanity-ridden rant to reporter Ryan Lizza.

During the rant, Scaramucci took aim at White House chief strategist Steve Bannon and placed the blame for West Wing leaks on former chief of staff Reince Priebus. – Developing story.

