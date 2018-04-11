Third Top National Security Aide to Leave White House

(CN) — A third high-ranking National Security Council staffer is leaving the White House as new National Security Adviser John Bolton seeks to reshape his team.

Nadia Schadlow tendered her resignation on Tuesday afternoon. She will leave the Trump administration effective April 27.

The deputy national security adviser for strategy was a confidante of ex-National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster and oversaw the president’s first National Security Strategy document.

White House spokesman Raj Shah said the administration thanks Schadlow for “her service and leadership.”

“We wish Nadia and her family the best,” Shah added.

She’s one of a handful of high-level staffers who’ve chosen to leave or been pushed out since Bolton’s appointment. They include spokesman Michael Anton and Homeland Security Adviser Tom Bossert.

Like this: Like Loading...