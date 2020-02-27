Another Child of Jalisco Cartel Leader Is Jailed in US

WASHINGTON (CN) — Less than a week after federal agents extradited the son of one of Mexico’s top cartel leaders, the Justice Department has arrested the wanted criminal’s daughter, known as “La Negra.”

Jessica Oseguera-González, 33, will now stand trial in front of the same federal judge overseeing the case of her brother, Rubén Oseguera-González, 30, in Washington. It was during an attempt to visit her brother at the federal courthouse Wednesday that La Negra was reportedly taken into custody.

Both defendants are California-born dual citizens of the U.S. and Mexico. U.S. authorities have a $10 million award out on their father, Nemesio “El Mencho” Oseguera Cervantes, who heads the Jalisco New Generation Cartel. The indictment of la Negra is dated Feb. 13.

El Mencho’s recently extradited son is known as “El Menchito.” He was transferred to the United States some five years after his arrest in Mexico. The indictment says El Menchito was second in command of the Jalisco cartel, ranked as one of Mexico’s fastest-growing and most violent criminal organizations.

He faces a maximum sentence of life in prison if convicted of drug distribution and possession of firearms — charges to which he has pleaded not guilty.

Jessica Oseguera-González has pleaded not guilty as well on charges related to property dealings with five business entities designated by U.S. officials as narcotic traffickers.

The federal prosecutor on both cases, Brett Reynolds, told a judge last week that El Menchito was a high flight risk and should be detained while awaiting trial. Jessica Oseguera-González is scheduled to appear in court on Mar. 2 to determine if she will be similarly held while her prosecution plays out.

The back-to-back cases follow increased pressure on Mexico by President Donald Trump in the last year to extradite drug-trafficking suspects. U.S. Attorney General William Barr furthered that aim in early December with a visit to Mexico where he met with law enforcement officials to talk coordinated efforts to prosecute cartel members.

Rubén Oseguera-González will have his first hearing before Chief U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell in Washington on Friday at 9:30 a.m.