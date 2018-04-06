Another Candidate Drops Out of CA Congressional Race

LOS ANGELES (CN) – The mayor of Compton and a conservative actress-turned-commentator both announced in the last week that they are dropping out of the race for Congress, leaving incumbent Rep. Nanette Barragán, D-San Pedro the only Democrat on the ballot.

Compton Mayor Aja Brown, 35, announced she would not run for the U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday evening because she and her husband are expecting their first child.

In a statement, Brown said, “To date, one of my highest honors has been dedicating my time and life to serving my community. However, at this point in my life, my family commitments supersede my ability to expand my level of service.”

Brown is the second candidate to drop out of the race to represent District 44.

Last week, Stacey Dash, 51, a conservative Republican commentator and former actress best known for her role in the movie “Clueless,” announced she too was dropping out, citing the “overall bitterness surrounding our political process.”

Barragán, 41, has received endorsements from major players in the region including Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris and the California Democratic Party. She will face Republican businesswoman Jazmin Saavedra.

California voters will go to the polls on June 5.

