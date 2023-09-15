Friday, September 15, 2023
Courthouse News Service
Get Litigation Reports Find Judicial Opinions
Friday, September 15, 2023 | Back issues
Courthouse News Service Courthouse News Service

Animal cruelty

BOSTON – A federal judge dismissed animal cruelty charges against a dog owner who chose not to follow a vet’s recommendation that she euthanize her terminally ill dog. Instead, the owner insisted the dog die a natural death at home, allowing it to suffer for weeks with an open, necrotic wound. The law does not recognize a person’s failure to intervene in an animal’s long, painful death as an act of animal cruelty.

/ September 15, 2023

Read the ruling here.

Categories:Briefs, Criminal

Read the Top 8

Sign up for the Top 8, a roundup of the day's top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Additional Reads

Loading...