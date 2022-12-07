Wednesday, December 7, 2022 | Back issues
Courthouse News Service Courthouse News Service

Animal Cruelty

WASHINGTON — The D.C. Circuit denied the Tennessee Walking Horse National Celebration Association’s motion to intervene in a case concerning a challenged Department of Agriculture rule that will make it impossible for it to stage its show, as it will ban a large portion of Tennessee walking horses from competition.

/ December 6, 2022
(Image by B Snuffleupagus from Pixabay via Courthouse News)

Read the opinion here.

Read the Top 8

Sign up for the Top 8, a roundup of the day's top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Additional Reads

Loading...