Ancestral fishing rights

MANHATTAN — The Second Circuit vacated a lower court’s summary judgment in favor of New York state environmental officials who are sued by members of the Shinnecock Indian Nation asserting ancestral right to fish in the Shinnecock Bay without interference. The officials are not immune to the suit, but the Native Americans did not show discriminatory intent.

/ August 25, 2022

