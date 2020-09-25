Amid Battle Over Ginsburg’s Seat, Bipartisan Votes Advance District Judges

(Courthouse News photo/Jack Rodgers)

WASHINGTON (CN) — While the warring over President Donald Trump’s forthcoming pick to fill Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s seat raged in the Senate, members cast bipartisan votes to confirm two nominees to fill district judgeships.

With a 93-2 vote, both parties sealed the confirmation of Roderick C. Young to be U.S. District Judge for the Eastern District of Virginia on Thursday morning.

Virginia senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine recommended Young for the judgeship, to fill a seat in Norfolk held by a George H.W. Bush appointee taking senior status.

After 12 years as a federal prosecutor in the Eastern District of Virginia, Young served as deputy criminal supervisor in 2012 before his appointment as a magistrate judge in 2014.

“Recommendations from various bar associations and their individual members within the commonwealth reflect that practitioners would respect his rulings and that litigants would have reassurance of receiving a fair trial,” Warner and Kaine wrote to the White House in March.

By a slimmer margin, the Senate with a 70-27 vote confirmed John Charles Hinderaker to be U.S. District Judge for the District of Arizona on Wednesday afternoon.

Hinderaker advances to the federal court after serving two years on the Arizona Superior Court for Pima County, appointed by Governor Doug Ducey to the seat in 2018.

Before donning robes, Hinderaker litigated for two decades at the Tucson, Arizona firm Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie, where he specialized in commercial litigation.