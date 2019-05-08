Americans See Rewards and Challenges in Diversity

(CN) – A new poll suggests Americans see both advantages and challenges as diversity grows in the United States.

The Pew Research Center poll found roughly three-quarters of Americans believe having a more racially and ethnically diverse population is a good thing, with over 6 in 10 saying diversity has positively affected the nation’s culture.

But the poll also found 47% of Americans also think having a more diverse populace makes it more difficult for policymakers to grapple with America’s problems. Another 54% believe children should exclusively attend local schools, regardless of whether doing so results in less racial diversity.

Much of this difference in opinion on diversity can be traced to political views and ethnicity. Democrats, notably white and Hispanic Democrats, are far more likely favor more racial diversity, with 84% of white Democrats and 76% of Hispanic Democrats believing diversity has had a positive impact on American culture.

White Republicans take a different view. The poll found 56% of Republicans believe growing diversity poses a fair share of problems in the United States. Roughly half of white people also believe that racial diversity makes the jobs of lawmakers more difficult.

Meanwhile, black Americans – more so than whites and Hispanics – value workplace diversity and the racial integration of schools. And only about a quarter of white Americans report interacting with black and Hispanic Americans in their daily lives.

The lead author of the poll did not respond to a request for comment by press time.

Like this: Like Loading...