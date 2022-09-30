Friday, September 30, 2022 | Back issues
Ambulance escape

SAN FRANCISCO — A California appeals court reversed a lower court’s judgment in favor of an ambulance service that allowed a psychiatric patient to unstrap herself from a gurney and jump out of the moving ambulance. She argued the ambulance doors should have been locked and that she should have been restrained with shoulder harnesses, but the firm did not reply to these claims.

/ September 30, 2022

Read the ruling here.

