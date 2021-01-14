Ambitious Reimagining of LA River Promises World Class Recreation and Equitable Access

The plan for the Los Angeles River, released Wednesday, provides a guiding vision for recreation and land management along the 51-mile Southern California waterway that stretches from the San Fernando Valley to Long Beach.

Map of the Los Angeles River and the LA County region. (Credit: LA County / Paul Appelgren)

LOS ANGELES (CN) — In a section of the upper Los Angeles River, Dennis Parlato is taking his time crossing a pedestrian bridge over the historic body of water, pausing to observe the egrets and mallards splashing around and flying from branch to branch.

Parlato, a retired actor, is back home soaking up the Southern California sun after dodging the harsh winter in New York City where he lives most of the year.

“I try to start my day here,” Parlato said, motioning towards a section of open space that includes the river, a bike path and a public park all within earshot of roaring traffic from the Golden State Freeway. “I cross this bridge at least twice a day. I love what I see.”

Parlato was recreating on the river the day Los Angeles County officials released their preliminary master plan for a “reimagined river” that supports both ecosystems and people who live along the 51-mile river corridor.

People from all corners of the region access the river: more than one million live within one mile of the river and 10 million, nearly a quarter of the state’s population, can access it within an hour’s drive.

The long-awaited plan — the result of five years of input from community residents, organizations and people like renowned architect Frank Gehry — will provide a foundation as the region balances its duty to protect properties from flooding with the need for more access to natural environments.

From its headwaters in the San Fernando Valley, the LA River courses for miles through LA County before spilling into the Pacific Ocean at the Long Beach waterfront.

The river was a vital transit route and life source for the native Gabrieleno-Tongva people before engineers covered its bottom channel with concrete in the 20th century to divert flood waters into the ocean.

For decades, the river was treated primarily as flood control infrastructure, but open space and wildlife advocates fomented a movement to make it wild and accessible to all.

The pressure resulted in county officials creating a 1996 plan for river restoration and led to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s decision to list the river as a “navigable” waterway, opening access to recreation opportunities.

The nearly 500-page draft plan released Wednesday provides the latest look at LA County’s vision for expanding recreation opportunities, improving existing riverfront parks and building new green spaces near riverbanks.

The plan also includes designs for water fountains, benches, bike racks and restrooms for the throngs of new people officials hope will be visiting the river corridor.

It also takes into account concerns that new development will spark gentrification in low-income communities along the corridor and suggests building affordable housing for a region that has more than 66,000 homeless people.

LA County Supervisor Hilda Solis said in a virtual press conference Wednesday the plan was a “significant milestone for all Angelenos” who’ve seen green space decrease as the region has grown.

“We know our health in communities is directly linked to access to park space,” Solis said.

The view of the tree-lined riverbed from a pedestrian bridge above a section of the upper Los Angeles River near Griffith Park. (Courthouse News photo / Martin Macias, Jr.)

Supervisor Sheila Kuehl called on residents to share their reactions to the master plan and offer their input to ensure it provides the community benefits it promises.

“It could be and should be a unifying artery that runs through the county,” Kuehl said of the LA River. “It should be a reflection of a creative reimagining of the county.”

Kuehl said the county is hoping the incoming Biden-Harris administration will provide funding for the river revitalization through a national infrastructure bill.

Officials will accept public comment on the draft plan for 60 days and have said they’ll incorporate suggestions into the final plan set to be released later this year.

The plan contemplates data-driven tailoring of projects based on each communities’ needs. For example, restoring waterfront trails in one area or building new green space in areas with low per capita access to parks.

Solis said it’s a priority for officials to ensure that current residents, especially those in low-income communities, can still access the river once more entry points are added and new infrastructure is installed.

Two of the “park-poor” neighborhoods that were mentioned Wednesday by officials are South Gate and Bell Gardens, both in southeast LA.

Mark Stanley, executive director of Rivers and Mountains Conservancy (RMC), lives in Bell Gardens and told Courthouse News his community will benefit from river projects described in the plan.

Stanley, who oversees RMC’s efforts to make waterways like the lower LA River more accessible for residents, hopes his neighbors will give feedback on the master plan.

“Different areas will require different things,” Stanley said. His organization has also done its own community engagement and education about the river and has hosted movie screenings and carnivals on the concrete river bed itself.

After officials spoke Wednesday about ensuring equitable access to the river, Stanley said he didn’t want the plan, or the river, to overshadow the people in adjacent communities and the rich histories and cultures they’ve built.

“We should be remembering that people that are currently in these communities are people who should benefit from these plans,” Stanley said. “I want to see my next door neighbor enjoy what we’re doing. I don’t want to see something that replaces my neighbor.”

Standing on the bridge above the upper section of the river, Parlato, the retired actor, noted the riverbed’s collection of small contorted trees bent by raging waters fueled by recent rain storms.

He walked toward Sunnynook River Park, a section of greenspace on the riverbank opened in 2013, and commended the numerous staff and volunteers unknown to him who he believes have done a great job keeping the river relatively clean.

Parlato said he wasn’t familiar with the master plan but said he hopes it increases biodiversity along the corridor.

“It will be better for oxygen intake, better for our health and better for wildlife,” Parlato said of his own vision for increased greenery on the riverbed. “I should make a point to visit more parts of the river.”