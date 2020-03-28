Amazon’s Alexa

LOS ANGELES – A federal court in California denied Amazon’s motion to dismiss a class action suit alleging it violated the California Invasion of Privacy Act when its “Alexa” device recorded consumer’s conversations without their consent.

The court granted Amazon’s motion to compel arbitration regarding background recording when the plaintiff’s family was intentionally using the device, but denied the motion to compel arbitration on the issue of whether Alex surreptitiously recorded conversations without prompting.