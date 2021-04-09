Amazon Defeats Union Push at Alabama Plant

The failed vote is a setback for a retail union and politicians like Senator Bernie Senators, who described the effort as a pivotal moment for American unions and workers.

The Amazon fulfilment center in Bessemer, Ala., where workers came up short in an election on whether to form a union. (Courthouse News photo/Daniel Jackson)

(CN) — The push to form the first union at an Amazon fulfillment center in the United States has failed, as the National Labor Relations Board announced Friday that workers at the plant in Bessemer, Alabama, rejected unionization by a large margin.

Of the 5,876 workers at the facility, 3,041 cast mail-in ballots over whether to join the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union. It was a vote that the union and politicians such as Senator Bernie Sanders described as a pivotal moment for unions and labor around the country.

After a hand count, the NLRB announced 738 employees voted to join the RWDSU while 1,798 voted against the move.

An additional 76 ballots were declared void and 505 have been challenged – not enough to overturn the results of the election, as the union needed a simple majority of votes to prevail.

Stuart Applebaum, president of the RWDSU, told reporters on a Zoom press call that the results of the election showed the effect of the retail giant’s interference and intimidation.

“The system is broken and Amazon took full advantage of that,” Applebaum said.

He added that the RWDSU would be filing multiple challenges, alleging the company illegally interfered with the election, which could result in a redo.

“This is the first phase of the campaign,” Applebaum added.

Amazon thanked its workers in Bessemer for participating in the election in a statement, noting that less than 16% of the approximately 5,800 workers there checked the mint-green ballots for unionization.

“Our employees heard far more anti-Amazon messages from the union, policymakers, and media outlets than they heard from us. And Amazon didn’t win—our employees made the choice to vote against joining a union,” Amazon said.

This story is developing…