Amazon busted for pesticide sales

SACRAMENTO — For illegally selling pesticides in California, Amazon agreed to pay almost $5 million to the California Department of Pesticide Regulation in unpaid assessment fees, late penalties and other fines. Amazon will also register as a pesticide broker and pay related fees to continue to sell registered pesticides in the Golden State.

/ November 3, 2022

Read the press release here.

