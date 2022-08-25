Alzheimer’s treatment patents

Thursday, August 25, 2022 | Back issues
SAN FRANCISCO — The Ninth Circuit reversed a California federal court’s decision not to dismiss a False Claims Act suit alleging two pharmaceutical companies fraudulently obtained patents for two drugs treating Alzheimer’s disease, keeping generic competitors from entering the market. The public disclosure bar applies, as the suing relator claims are based on information publicly disclosed in a federal hearing.

