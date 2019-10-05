Alumni Group Files Suit Over School’s Covering of Slave Murals

(CN) – San Francisco school officials failed to study environmental consequences when they ordered the covering of controversial George Washington murals, according to a complaint filed in state court from a California high school alumni association.

The George Washington High School Alumni Association filed a complaint to halt a decision made in August by the San Francisco Unified School District Board of Education to cover up several murals depicting images of George Washington and slaves at his Mount Vernon home.

The alumni association alleges that the board had a legal obligation to file an environmental impact report on the environmental consequences of covering the murals prior to the decision. The association claims that by ordering an environmental review after the August decision and not before, the board did not satisfy their requirements to the California Environmental Quality Act.

The murals, created by artist Victor Arnautoff in 1936, have been the subject of significant controversy in recent months. A debate has whirled over the appropriateness of displaying murals depicting George Washington’s ownership of slaves within a public high school, with some finding the imagery to be historically relevant and others needlessly insensitive.

The George Washington High School Alumni Association alleges, however, that regardless of the murals’ nature, the school board failed in its duties by only issuing an environmental review after the decision was made to cover the murals.

“The School Board in directing CEQA review to address how it wants to remove the 1936 Arnautoff mural from public view abused its discretion and failed to act in the manner required by law by failing to conduct an EIR process before determining whether to leave the mural in place at George Washington High School,” the complaint states.

The alumni association requests that before any further action on the murals is taken, meaningful steps must first take place to ensure that there will be no environmental consequences of the murals’ covering and, if consequences arise, other reasonable options are explored.

“The Alumni Association seeks this Court’s peremptory writ to order the School Board to set aside its decision to remove the Arnautoff mural from public view. Before considering approval, it must conduct an EIR process to consider whether or not to leave the mural in place, since its removal from public view would have significant environmental effects,” the complaint states.

Neither the San Francisco Unified School District Board of Education nor the George Washington High School Alumni Association immediately responded to requests for comment.