All of the Exclamation Points as Bomb Squad Recovers Abandoned Kittens

A duffel bag outside a church in New Miami, Ohio, was reported as a suspicious Thursday. Responding to the scene, a bomb unit found the bag contained Sprinkles the cat and her six newborn kittens. (Image courtesy of Butler County Sheriff’s Department via Courthouse News)

A duffel bag retrieved Thursday by an Ohio bomb unit containing Sprinkles the cat and her six newborn kittens. (Image courtesy of Butler County Sheriff’s Department via Courthouse News)

(CN) — It was more of a psst-psst-psst than tick-tick-tick situation on Thursday as a suspicious package reported outside an Ohio church turned out to be a duffel bag containing a mama cat and six newborn kittens.

“Mom’s name is Sprinkles,” announced a note scrawled onto a napkin included with the bag. “She began giving birth at 2:00 pm, Wed. Feb. 17th.”

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office posted about the discovery on its Facebook page Thursday, saying its bomb unit consisting of Specialist Mike Grimes and Detective Green Detherage knew something was up when they responded to the scene in New Miami because “they didn’t hear ticking they heard purring!!”

Several pictures of the litter are included with the original post, which assures readers that “Momma and babies are warm, cozy and fed at the Animal Friends Shelter!!”