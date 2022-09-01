All but dissertation

Thursday, September 1, 2022 | Back issues
PHILADELPHIA — A Pennsylvania federal judge found in favor of Villanova University on its former philosophy graduate student’s claims that he was unfairly dismissed from his Ph.D. program. After 14 years in the program, he had failed to make progress toward his doctorate despite multiple deadline extensions.

