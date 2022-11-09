Wednesday, November 9, 2022 | Back issues
Courthouse News Service Courthouse News Service

Alexa the spy

SEATTLE — A federal judge in Washington ordered Amazon to produce customer complaints for discovery in a lawsuit alleging that Alexa devices were saving recordings of users’ conversations. Amazon argues that consumers knew they were being recorded, which is contradicted by their customers’ complaints.

/ November 8, 2022

Read the ruling here.

Read the Top 8

Sign up for the Top 8, a roundup of the day's top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Additional Reads

Loading...