Alec Baldwin prevails in flame war

MANHATTAN — A federal court in New York ruled in favor of Alec Baldwin, dismissing defamation claims brought by the family of a Marine killed in Afghanistan. Months after donating $5,000 to the family’s GoFundMe, Baldwin reposted the Marine’s sister’s photo of herself attending the demonstration at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, though not the insurrection inside. His post was not motivated by malice and republishing the picture was not defamatory.
