Alec Baldwin Pleads Not Guilty to Parking-Spot Assault Charge

MANHATTAN (CN) — Charged with assault and harassment after allegedly punching a man in the face over a parking space, the actor Alec Baldwin pleaded not guilty Monday at a New York arraignment.

Baldwin, 60, has vehemently denied the allegations since his arrest on Nov. 2, tweeting that the episode was “egregiously misstated.”

Police were told that a relative of Baldwin had been holding onto a parking space for the actor on East 10th Street when another driver swooped in, at which point the two men started quarreling and pushing each other.

The other driver, 49, was taken to a hospital, complaining of jaw pain and redness around his neck after telling police Baldwin had punched or slapped him.

Baldwin was arraigned Monday morning on misdemeanor and violation-level charges.

Defense attorney Alan Abramson noted in a statement after the hearing that video evidence exonerates Baldwin.

“Mr. Baldwin is a public figure whose reputation has been damaged by media reports that claim that he punched a man on a New York City street,” Abramson said.

“There is incontrovertible video evidence that has been turned over to the District Attorney’s office that proves beyond all doubt that Mr. Baldwin never punched anyone.

“Mr. Baldwin did not commit any crime and we are confident that once this matter is fully investigated it will be resolved quickly and appropriately by the court.”

Baldwin is due back in court on Jan. 23.

