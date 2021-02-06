Alaska Oil Drilling Project Challenged in Ninth Circuit

Conservation groups say a large-scale oil drilling project on 1.2 million acres in Northern Alaska will exacerbate climate change and harm endangered species.

This undated aerial file photo provided by U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service shows a herd of caribou on the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge in northeast Alaska. (U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service via AP, File)

(CN) — Calling the approval of a massive oil and gas drilling project in northern Alaska “environmentally reckless,” an alliance of conservation groups on Friday asked the Ninth Circuit to stop the extraction of fossil fuels in the Arctic region.

The Center for Biological Diversity and its allies are urging the appeals court to block an oil and gas company from moving forward with the Willow Project, which was approved by the Trump administration’s Bureau of Land Management in October 2020.

ConocoPhillips, which is leasing 1.2 million acres of land from the federal government, says the project could create hundreds of oil-drilling-related jobs and thousands of related construction jobs. The venture is expected to produce up to 200,000 barrels of oil daily and about 586 million barrels over 30 years. Environmental groups say that equates to 260 million tons of planet-warming carbon dioxide over three decades.

The project could include five drill sites, a central processing facility, an operations center, 37 miles of gravel roads, up to 700 miles of ice roads during construction, one or two airstrips, up to 386 miles of pipelines and a gravel mine site in Alaska’s National Petroleum Reserve.

“The Willow project would have a disastrous impact on the pristine and culturally important landscape of the Western Arctic region and would escalate the global climate crisis,” said the conservation groups’ lawyer Jeremy Lieb of Earthjustice in a statement.

The Center and its allies sued to stop the project in federal court in Alaska on Dec. 21. They claimed the Bureau failed to fully assess the project’s impact on climate change or its effect on wildlife, including caribou, northern sea otters, migratory birds and endangered polar bears.

Last week, U.S. District Judge Sharon Gleason, a Barack Obama appointee, denied the group’s motion for a preliminary injunction. Gleason found that because construction activities planned for this winter are outside of the polar bears’ critical habitat, the groups failed to show imminent, irreparable harm to an endangered species.

“The decision from the lower court was a disappointing setback — for climate resiliency, science, and federal conservation laws,” said Hallie Templeton, deputy legal director of Friends of the Earth, a co-plaintiff in the lawsuit.

The conservation groups say the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, which reviewed the project’s potential impact on endangered species, relied on faulty assumptions when it concluded polar bears were unlikely to suffer substantial harm during the 30-year life of the project.

“We are hopeful that the appellate court rejects another attempt by Trump to give unlawful handouts to the fossil fuel industry,” Templeton added.

The conservation groups also say the project would permanently scar the largest undeveloped area in the United States and jeopardize the health and traditional practices of nearby Indigenous communities.

“This landscape and its values are central to the livelihood and traditional practices of the Iñupiaq people living in the region,” the groups stated in their December 2020 lawsuit.

Alaska has warmed faster than any U.S. state and twice as quickly as the global average since the mid-20th century, according to a 2019 report by the International Arctic Research Center at the University of Alaska Fairbank.

Approval of the Willow Project was one of several agency actions President Joe Biden ordered his administration to review on his first day in office.

Kristen Monsell, a senior attorney at the Center for Biological Diversity, said the environmental groups are “hopeful this terrible project can be stopped, either by the courts or the Biden administration’s review.”

A Bureau of Land Management spokesperson declined to comment and ConocoPhillips did not immediately respond to a request for comment.