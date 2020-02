SHERMAN, Texas – A class of individuals who claim they were overcharged when they purchased airplane tickets may pursue two RICO claims against Boeing and Southwest Airlines, a federal court in Texas ruled. The case stems from defects in Boeing’s 737 MAX 8, which allegedly caused the crashes of a Lion Air Flight in 2018 and an Ethipoian Airlines Flight in 302.

The plaintiffs claim they would not have purchased tickets if they had known the MAX 8 was fatally defective.